Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after buying an additional 905,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,114,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 74,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $61,791,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,504,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 657,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,520,000 after purchasing an additional 795,902 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

