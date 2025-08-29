RY FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 11.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.