Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 385 to GBX 500 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 420 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 460.
In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 per share, for a total transaction of £373.45. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117 shares of company stock worth $45,074. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
