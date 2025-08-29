Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMOP opened at $24.16 on Friday. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

About Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes.

