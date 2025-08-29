Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMOP opened at $24.16 on Friday. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.
About Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF
