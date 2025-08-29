Reviewing Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Heavy has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowserve has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sumitomo Heavy and Flowserve, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve 0 1 8 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Flowserve has a consensus target price of $65.78, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Flowserve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy.

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy and Flowserve”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy $7.08 billion 0.38 $50.97 million ($0.03) -186.50 Flowserve $4.56 billion 1.57 $282.76 million $2.21 24.76

Flowserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Heavy. Sumitomo Heavy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Flowserve shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Flowserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy and Flowserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy -0.29% 3.86% 1.97% Flowserve 6.28% 18.25% 7.12%

Dividends

Sumitomo Heavy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Flowserve pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sumitomo Heavy pays out -500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowserve pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flowserve has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sumitomo Heavy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Flowserve beats Sumitomo Heavy on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot. The company's Industrial Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, cryocoolers, ion implanters, PET tracer production systems, vacuum coasting equipment, steel tube air forming, non-destructive inspections, clean room system, cast iron and steel rolls for hot rolling, and coolant systems. Its Logistics & Construction segment offers hydraulic excavators, crawler cranes, material handing systems, parking systems, transfer molding presses, cryopumps, proton therapy systems, forging presses, lifting magnets, spinning machines, dust collectors, surface grinding machines, extrusion coating line, road machinery, foundation machines, logistics systems, and forklifts. The company's Energy & Lifelines segment provides circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers, liquid air energy storage, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, waste heat boilers, CFB scrubbers, flue gas denitrification systems, industrial wastewater treatment facilities, steam turbines, distillation technology and extractors, mixing vessels, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. This segment also offers bubbling fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, ash handling systems, fluidized bed gasifiers, waste-to-energy plants baghouses, digital services, water and sewage treatment systems, process pumps, reactor vessels, coke oven machines, and oils tankers. The company provides IT solutions and security services. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and multi-phase fluids. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

