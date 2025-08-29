Reviewing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN)

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solesence and e.l.f. Beauty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solesence $52.35 million 4.75 $4.24 million $0.07 50.43 e.l.f. Beauty $1.31 billion 5.86 $112.09 million $1.70 76.28

Profitability

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Solesence. Solesence is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Solesence and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74% e.l.f. Beauty 7.29% 16.36% 9.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solesence and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solesence 0 0 0 0 0.00 e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 12 1 2.88

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $123.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Solesence.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solesence has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Solesence on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

