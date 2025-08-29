Reviewing BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) & Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BYD has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Porsche Automobil pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BYD pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BYD and Porsche Automobil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 0 0 0.00 Porsche Automobil 2 5 0 1 2.00

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Porsche Automobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD and Porsche Automobil”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion 1.20 $5.60 billion $0.71 20.48 Porsche Automobil N/A N/A -$21.66 billion N/A N/A

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

Summary

BYD beats Porsche Automobil on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

