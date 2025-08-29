Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 46 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s current price.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 31.30 on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 16.90 and a one year high of GBX 46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.29. The stock has a market cap of £833.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.
