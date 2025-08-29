Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 46 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s current price.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 31.30 on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 16.90 and a one year high of GBX 46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.29. The stock has a market cap of £833.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer, and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date the Company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for 2025 is 275,000 – 300,000 oz at an AISC of $1,650 – 1,750/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

