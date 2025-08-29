Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Director Nina Richardson Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $115,155.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,321.25. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nina Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $66,067.20.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

