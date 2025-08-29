ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW Position Boosted by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,169,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 420,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,476,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,311 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 944,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 564,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 302,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $480.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.