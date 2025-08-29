Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Stock Holdings Cut by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP reduced its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,175 shares during the quarter. Rambus comprises 2.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.63% of Rambus worth $35,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,686 shares of company stock worth $718,381. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $81.09 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

