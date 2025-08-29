Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 40,804 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

