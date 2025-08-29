Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $424.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

