Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $71.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

