Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,403 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

