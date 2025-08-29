Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4%

ECL opened at $279.15 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

