Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,903 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AX stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.