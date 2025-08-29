Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,478 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 83.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,111.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,380,016.20. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,190,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,163,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

