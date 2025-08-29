Q4 Earnings Estimate for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Issued By Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NTIOF stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $109.85.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.34%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.8578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 348.0%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.80. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.