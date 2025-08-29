Q3 Earnings Estimate for NOG Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.8%

NOG stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.