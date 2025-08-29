Q1 EPS Estimates for Berry Reduced by Capital One Financial

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%.
Berry Trading Up 1.5%
NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth $480,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth $68,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Berry by 34.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 386,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 241.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 99,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
