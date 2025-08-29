Q1 EPS Estimates for Berry Reduced by Capital One Financial

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth $480,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth $68,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Berry by 34.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 386,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 241.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 99,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

