Q1 EPS Estimate for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Decreased by Analyst

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Trading Up 1.0%

INR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,867.50. The trade was a 156.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $765,958.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

