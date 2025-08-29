Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 35,565 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $34.65.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $750.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

