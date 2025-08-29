Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1542 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Prudential Public has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Public to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

NYSE:PUK opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

