ProShares Ultra Dow30 $DDM Shares Bought by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $438.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.