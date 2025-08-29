Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.97 and last traded at $193.53, with a volume of 10845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 15,654.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 216,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 172.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $15,339,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

