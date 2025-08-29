PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 581,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 271,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,478.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,975 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $127,152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

