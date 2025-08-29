Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.12 ($0.24). Approximately 1,562,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 496,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.34.

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 2.98 EPS for the quarter.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

