Polaris (NYSE:PII) & ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Critical Review

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Polaris and ECD Automotive Design, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Polaris alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 1 12 1 0 2.00 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 0 0 0.00

Polaris currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.18%. Given Polaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than ECD Automotive Design.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Polaris has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris and ECD Automotive Design”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.18 billion 0.44 $110.80 million ($1.88) -29.96 ECD Automotive Design $25.17 million 0.31 -$10.77 million ($0.36) -0.38

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design. Polaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECD Automotive Design, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19% ECD Automotive Design -51.29% N/A -73.94%

Summary

Polaris beats ECD Automotive Design on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

