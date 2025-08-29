Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 309.45% from the stock’s current price.

Inventiva Stock Up 21.4%

Shares of IVA stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Inventiva has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

