Pennant Select LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Vertiv comprises about 2.8% of Pennant Select LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.8%

Vertiv stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.