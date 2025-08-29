Pennant Investors LP Purchases Shares of 1,060,000 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up approximately 2.5% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pennant Investors LP owned about 0.16% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $51,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.03 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

