Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $208.28 million and approximately $96.48 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut the Squirrel Token Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,851,943 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,851,943.49691. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.22022778 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $88,561,454.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

