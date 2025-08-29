Paysafe Limited $PSFE Stake Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Paysafe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 10,940.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 1,385.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Paysafe by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $846.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.11 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

