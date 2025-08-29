Paula Hammond Sells 14,000 Shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,785.24. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 142.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.06%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $18,324,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 729,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Alector by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 274,341 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Alector by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,066,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.