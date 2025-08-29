Patrick Zalupski Sells 5,686 Shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Zalupski sold 5,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $163,415.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,952,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,104,992.18. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.8%

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.