Parnassus Investments LLC Has $184.59 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $184,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

