Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Morningstar worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,219,387.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.5%

MORN stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $292.64.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MORN

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.