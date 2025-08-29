Paramount Global $PARA Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,389 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8,991.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.