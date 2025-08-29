Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $240.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

