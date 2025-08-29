Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 28.0% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,608 shares of company stock worth $47,204,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $212.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $212.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

