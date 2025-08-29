Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 15,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 299,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 80,891 shares during the last quarter. Orion Investment Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 10,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 119.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,422 shares of company stock worth $126,452,337. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

