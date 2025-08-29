PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE PD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $160,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

