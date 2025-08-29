OR Royalties Inc. $OR Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of OR Royalties worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,364,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OR Royalties by 116.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,458 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OR Royalties by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in OR Royalties by 717.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 790,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 694,161 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at $31.22 on Friday. OR Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

