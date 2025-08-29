OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 7,187 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after acquiring an additional 658,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Copart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,927,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

