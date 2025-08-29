OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 3,806 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $393,736,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $265,500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $236.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

