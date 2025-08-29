OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 2,209 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FTNT opened at $79.29 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

