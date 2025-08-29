OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 1,320 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 337.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 106,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 121.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 338,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,514,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 28,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $288.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

