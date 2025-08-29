OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.73 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Read Our Latest Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.