OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.6%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.